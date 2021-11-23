Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$44.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a C$44.00 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.92.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.81. 1,305,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,077. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.87. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5975013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,416. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 266 shares of company stock valued at $10,669.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

