Paul Goddard Buys 5,000 Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Stock

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Director Paul Goddard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at C$181,049.

Shares of TSE:PZA opened at C$12.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$389.99 million and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of C$9.05 and a 1-year high of C$12.15.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.45%.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.