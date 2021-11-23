Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,770. Parsons has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Parsons by 139.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parsons by 321.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Parsons by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,355,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,243,000 after buying an additional 90,602 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parsons by 262.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 84,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 55.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.