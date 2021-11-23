Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.79% of Park City Group worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCYG. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,015,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 280,993 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,306,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Park City Group Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

