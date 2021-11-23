Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $23,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

