Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,653,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 613,022 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $23,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 56,184 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

