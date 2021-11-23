Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $24.36 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,985 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Elanco Animal Health worth $24,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 418,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,269,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 291,450 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 976,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,896,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

