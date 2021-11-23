Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $22.11 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 187,252 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $22,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NOV by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

NYSE:NOV opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.21.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.