Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $22,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,026.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 53.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,337,000 after buying an additional 307,306 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $197,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.49. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.