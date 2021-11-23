Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Releases Earnings Results

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.