Parachute Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Parachute has a market cap of $1.53 million and $302,909.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00037317 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,655,936 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

