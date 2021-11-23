Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Short Interest Up 19.3% in October

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 14th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 629,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $135.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,732. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.56.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after acquiring an additional 667,673 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after acquiring an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

