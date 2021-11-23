Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OXINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of OXINF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

