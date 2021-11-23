Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $100.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OC opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,816 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 9,054.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 893,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after acquiring an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $55,722,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

