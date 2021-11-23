Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares fell 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.15 and last traded at $92.22. 51,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,889,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSTK. DA Davidson raised their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $19,824,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12.3% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $481,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

