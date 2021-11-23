Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

