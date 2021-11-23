Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel Sells 7,000 Shares

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,732.80.

OR stock opened at C$16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,836.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$21.50 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.41.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

