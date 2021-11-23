Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel Sells 7,000 Shares

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,732.80.

OR stock opened at C$16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,836.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$21.50 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.41.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

