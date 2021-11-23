Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 88,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.48. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,415. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.97.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

