OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Given “Neutral” Rating at Alliance Global Partners

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.75. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 1,199,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,106,310. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $614.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 135,282 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

