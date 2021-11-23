Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Opsens stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 21,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,033. Opsens has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Get Opsens alerts:

About Opsens

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.