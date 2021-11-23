Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Opsens stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 21,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,033. Opsens has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.
About Opsens
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.