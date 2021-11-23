OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of ONEW opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $829.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,759 shares of company stock worth $3,958,205 over the last three months. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

