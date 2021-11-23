OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.25.
Shares of ONEW opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $829.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,759 shares of company stock worth $3,958,205 over the last three months. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
See Also: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.