One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 19.8% in October

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 14th total of 129,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.20 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.98.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,776 shares of company stock worth $475,350. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

