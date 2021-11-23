ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STKS. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised ONE Group Hospitality from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ONE Group Hospitality from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $450.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $422,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,685 shares of company stock valued at $461,131. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

