ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) versus CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Head-To-Head Comparison

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ON24 and CLPS Incorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $156.94 million 4.76 $20.75 million ($0.18) -87.22 CLPS Incorporation $126.06 million 0.45 $6.82 million N/A N/A

ON24 has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS Incorporation.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -2.56% 1.03% 0.52% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ON24 and CLPS Incorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 2 6 0 2.75 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON24 presently has a consensus price target of $39.71, suggesting a potential upside of 152.96%. Given ON24’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

ON24 beats CLPS Incorporation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents. The company was founded by Raymond Ming Hui Lin in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

