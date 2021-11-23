ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.60 million-$203.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.68 million.ON24 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. 53,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,327. ON24 has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $747.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irwin Federman sold 60,357 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $1,361,050.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at $220,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,581 shares of company stock worth $12,901,152 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ON24 by 167.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

