Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.