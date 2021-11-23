Omega Financial Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.11. 13,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,507. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

