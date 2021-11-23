Omega Financial Group LLC Acquires 11,314 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,858. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.