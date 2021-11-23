OLO Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 10,186 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,457% compared to the typical volume of 654 call options.

In other news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $710,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,013 shares of company stock valued at $24,984,547 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth $106,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE OLO traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.68. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OLO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

