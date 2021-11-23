Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Nithya B. Das Sells 18,870 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $522,510.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,798,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

