Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.29

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $6.50. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 13,362 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $82.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.

In other news, Director Mark B. Justh sold 51,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $357,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

