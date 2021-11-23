OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OTECU)

OceanTech Acquisitions I’s (NASDAQ:OTECU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 24th. OceanTech Acquisitions I had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 28th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ OTECU opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTECU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter worth about $931,000.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

