Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oatly Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 21.09.

Oatly Group stock opened at 9.20 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 9.05 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

