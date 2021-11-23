NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 296.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,398 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $128,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $319.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.83. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $796.37 billion, a PE ratio of 112.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

