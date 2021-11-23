Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

