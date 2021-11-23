Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,712 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 118.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

