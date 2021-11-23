Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Vapotherm worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NYSE VAPO opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $539.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of -1.34. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,195 shares of company stock worth $444,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

