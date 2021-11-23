Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $798.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $75.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.73%.

In related news, Director Michael Allan Domb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $381,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

