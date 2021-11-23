Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Avidity Biosciences worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000.

RNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.75. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $36.02.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

