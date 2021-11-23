Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,609,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,096 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 707,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of FFIC opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

