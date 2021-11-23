Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 165,723 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 165,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of AppHarvest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 88.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,173,000 after acquiring an additional 935,715 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $13,908,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 25.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,468,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,497,000 after acquiring an additional 493,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 85.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 468,857 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.