Nufarm Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:NUF)

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28.
Nufarm Company Profile
