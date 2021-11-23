Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives $57.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,043 shares of company stock worth $3,476,136. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. 18,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,962,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

