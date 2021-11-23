Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NOVT opened at $167.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.50. Novanta has a 12-month low of $114.90 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

