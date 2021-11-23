NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 76,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,044,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

NOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

