Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 410,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.45. The company had a trading volume of 159,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.07 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

