Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,962 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Compass Diversified comprises approximately 0.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CODI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,349,000 after buying an additional 264,996 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,597,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $10,837,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 62,230 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

CODI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.81. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.