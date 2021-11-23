Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STXB opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $30.46.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STXB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

