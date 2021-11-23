Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.74. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.