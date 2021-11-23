Northern Trust Corp Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $322,906.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,788 shares of company stock worth $655,783 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USLM stock opened at $136.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.70. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average of $135.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

